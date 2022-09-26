The Last of Us TV show UK release date and first look at new series

The Last of Us TV show is on its way to the UK – here’s all you need to know.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, The Last of Us story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

A teaser shares: “Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW. The series will be released in 2023 with an exact premiere date to be confirmed.

Each instalment will be available at the same time as the US premiere each week and on demand thereafter.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel and rising British star Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess and British actress Nico Parker as Sarah. Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Storm Reid as Riley and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

You can watch a first trailer of the series below…

