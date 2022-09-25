BBC One has announced new daytime series The Vintage French Farmhouse.

The twenty-episode show from producers Ricochet will follow some familiar faces from the world of antique dealers as the team head across ‘la Manche’ in search of vintage bargains, all set against the glorious landscape and lifestyle of rural France.

Dealers including; Adi Higham, Ian Humphries, Jo Roberts, Jacqui Harris and Harry Khwaja will be staying in a quintessentially French farmhouse in Provence which will be a base for their adventures.

A teaser shares: “Each episode will see three dealers head out to markets and a brocante (the French word for flea-market) in search of antiques, curios and collectables they think will appeal to the British mrketplace.

“Along the way our dealers will offer invaluable take-home tips to viewers on how to spot a bargain, how to haggle for the right price and the best way to sell it on for a profit.

“After all the hunting and haggling, they return to the farmhouse to clean up their treasures and take photos to create irresistible images. Then it’s time to post the items for sale online. Whoever makes the most profit from their sales wins the day.”

Commissioner for BBC Daytime, Muslim Alim, said: “We’re looking forward to showing audiences the delights and delicacies of the south of France. This programme will not only excite audiences with vintage finds and haggling tips from the experts but open up a new way to escape their homes and explore the flea markets of France.”

Executive producer for Ricochet, Rae Gilder, added: “The Vintage French Farmhouse will be an escapist treat that shows us that there is good money to be made buying and selling in one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

The Vintage French Farmhouse will begin on BBC One in 2023.

More on: BBC TV