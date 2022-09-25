Antiques Roadshow tonight - Ming dynasty vase, Beatles memorabilia, George Melly painting

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (25 September 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team at Sefton Park in Liverpool.

This evening Chinese ceramics expert Lars Tharp sees a rare double Ming dynasty vase bought in a charity shop, Raj Bisram discovers some valuable Beatles memorabilia, and Dendy Easton admires a painting by George Melly.

Expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan is almost tricked by an intriguing Grand Tour bronze, Andy McConnell falls in love with some unusual Finnish glass, and Raj Bisram is excited to see a silver disc brought in by one of the members of Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Will Farmer challenges Fiona Bruce to guess the values of three vases by pioneering female artists, and Fiona discovers the history behind the famous Palm House in Sefton Park.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 7PM on BBC One tonight, 25 September 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 44th to air overall – continues Sunday nights. Next weekend’s episode will see the team head to Brodie Castle in Morayshire.