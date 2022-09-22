Ralph & Katie start date confirmed for The A Word spin-off on BBC One

Ralph and Katie is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Ralph And Katie is a spin-off to hit BBC series The A Word.

As the name suggests, the new show will focus on the characters of Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy).

Ralph & Katie’s wedding on The A Word

A teaser shares: “Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?

“Ralph And Katie tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.”

Ralph And Katie start date

Ralph & Katie will start on Wednesday, 5 October at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online on iPlayer.

Alongside Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy has the two title characters, also on the cast are Pooky Quesnel who reprises the role of Louise, Ralph’s mum, now Katie’s mother-in-law, Nigel Betts (Ridley Road, Boy Meets Girl) and Sherry Baines (Jungle Cry) who play Katie’s parents Steve and Clare, and Matt Greenwood (Bohemian Rhapsody, Waterloo Road) as Tom.

They’ll be joined by Craig Cash (The Royle Family, The Fast Show, Gogglebox) as Brian, Dylan Brady (Get Even, Coronation Street) as Dan, Jamie Marie Leary (Traces, River City) as Emma, Sam Retford (Screw, Ackley Bridge) as Gary and Daniel Cerqueira (Pennyworth, The Spanish Princess) as Dr Graves.

The six part series will be written by Peter Bowker (writer of The A Word) together with new and emerging disabled writers Amy Trigg, Annalisa Dinnella, Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Lizzie Watson.

Writer Peter Bowker said: “Ralph And Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen.

“Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”