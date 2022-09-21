Unbreakable: Celebrity couples to put relationships to the test in new BBC One show

A line up of celebrity couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test in a new BBC One series.

Hosted by Rob Beckett, Unbreakable will see the comedian put six celebrity couples through a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to reveal whose relationship is the strongest.

Those taking part are Loose Women star Denise Welch and artist husband Lincoln Townley; Pimlico Plumber Charlie Mullins OBE and singer-songwriter RaRa; Falklands veteran and author Simon Weston CBE and wife Lucy Weston; World record-breaking BMX racer and track cyclist, Olympian Shanaze Reade and event organiser and TV personality, Teddy Edwardes; comedian and Presenter Stephen Bailey and employment lawyer boyfriend, Rich Taylor; and Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Shirley Ballas and West End star Danny Taylor.

Unbreakable’s Anjula Mutanda, Rob Beckett, Maria McErlane. Credit: BBC/110% Content/Pete Dadds

The BBC share: “The couples will compete under the watchful eyes of two experts, who will encourage them to open up about life, love and relationships. Anjula Mutanda, Relationship Psychotherapist, popular TV commentator and president of Relate, believes that “maintaining connection, having mutual respect, and having fun together can really strengthen a couple’s relationship”.

“Britain’s favourite Agony Aunt Maria McErlane believes that “most problems can be solved with kindness and communication”.”

They add: “The competition will show an intimate new side to some of the UK’s favourite TV personalities, with a complex series of challenges designed to test the five key pillars of a relationship: trust, honesty, understanding, patience and communication.

“After years in the public eye, viewers may be surprised to see these couples in an unexpected new light, as they compete to prove they are truly unbreakable…”

Rob Beckett said: “Who doesn’t like to see celebrities and their real life partners put to the test under pressure? It was an amazing experience to film, and I’ll never be able to un-see Shirley Ballas get a tattoo, Denise Welch fall into a lake, or Simon Weston blindfold his wife in a maze.”

Unbreakable will start on Thursday, 6 October at 8PM on BBC One.

Unbreakable will air across six episodes.