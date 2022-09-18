TV Tonight's TV schedule - Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Bloodlands, Ridley & more

Tonight’s TV schedule has been revealed with changes across ITV and BBC.

Ahead of the funeral of the Queen, news bulletins and special tributes have seen more changes to TV listings.

From when Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Bloodlands and more are on tonight – here’s all you need to know!

BBC One

On BBC One, following the evening news at 6PM will be a Countryfile special, Queen and Country – Windsor.

At 7PM will be an hour-long special, The Eve of the State Funeral, looking ahead to Monday’s events.

At 8PM, the channel will mark the national minute’s silence for HM The Queen ahead of Frozen Planet II.

The BBC has confirmed the new series of Bloodlands will begin tonight at the slightly later time of 9:05PM.

ITV

Over on ITV and this evening will see changes with Celebrity Lingo and Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make both not airing as planned.

Instead, Emmerdale will air after the news at 6:30PM ahead of Coronation Street at 7PM. Both episodes were originally scheduled to air on 16 September.

ITV will then mark the national silence for Queen Elizabeth II before Ridley’s final episode starts at the slightly later than billed time of 8:05PM.

Elsewhere tonight, both Channel 4 and Channel 5 will also mark the national silence at 8PM, seeing their late evening schedules pushed back by five minutes.

Looking ahead to Monday and the BBC will air coverage of the state funeral on both BBC One and Two while ITV will broadcast across all of their channels as will Sky.

Channel 4 has lined up a series of Queen documentaries while Channel 5 will air The Emoji Movie and Stuart Little films.

