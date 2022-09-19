Today's TV - Queen's state funeral and The Emoji Movie

Here’s a look at what’s on TV today ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.

Coverage of the Queen’s funeral dominates the schedules, with both ITV and Sky airing the ceremony across all of their channels.

On ITV, starting form 6AM, the coverage will be preceded by Good Morning Britain which will preview the funeral.

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid host Good Morning Britain on 9 September

Throughout the day, cameras will then follow the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

In the evening, ITV will broadcast a documentary film chronicling the events of the past ten days before a special recap programme focussing on the day’s events.

All the programming from 6AM to midnight will air across all of ITV’s channels – ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe – as well as online via the ITV Hub.

On BBC One and the day of the funeral will begin with BBC Breakfast from 6AM with coverage of the funeral running from 8AM and air throughout the day to 5PM.

A special The One Show – Our Queen Remembered – airs from 6:15PM before a broadcast of the film Paddington 2. A recap of the day’s events will then air at 8:30PM.

Coverage of the funeral will also air on BBC Two between 8AM and 5PM. In the evening the channel will see its usual schedule including Richard Osman’s House of Games, Unbeatable, University Challenge and Only Connect.

Over on Channel 4 and instead of the funeral there will be a number of documentaries about the Queen including Her Majesty The Queen with Jon Snow and A Queen is Crowned. In the afternoon, the channel will air 1943 film We’ll Meet Again ahead of an evening of Food Unwrapped and Jamie’s One Pan Wonders.

Finally on Channel 5 will be a number of movies starting with The Emoji Movie at 11:10AM followed by Stuart Little, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Sing.

More on: TV