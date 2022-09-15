Tonight's TV - EastEnders, Celebrity MasteChef, Coronation Street, Emmerdale

Here’s a preview of tonight’s TV schedule with all the latest changes following the death of the Queen.

In the wake of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II there will be special programming and news updates in the lead up to her state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

On BBC One tonight (14 September) will see the evening news as usual before The One Show: Our Queen Remembered at 7PM.

Celebrity Masterchef: Faye Winter. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

EastEnders will as billed at 7:30PM before a repeat of The Repair Shop.

Celebrity MasterChef will then return having been cancelled since last week. Two episodes will air back to back at 8:30PM and 9:30PM leading into the usual BBC News.

Episodes will then follow next week on Tuesday, 20 September at 8PM with the final on Thursday, 22 September at 8:30PM.

Over on BBC Two and Richard Osman’s House of Games will air from 6PM ahead of Unbeatable, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Saving Lives At Sea.

All That Glitters will then return for its second episode of the week after last Thursday’s postponed episode aired on Tuesday.

Across on ITV and the channel will be catching up on missed episodes of the soaps with a triple instalment of Emmerdale airing from 7:30PM and 9PM before a double bill of Coronation Street between 9PM and 10PM.

Today was originally meant to be the National Television Awards but it was announced earlier this week they had been postponed for a month.

In a statement, organisers announced: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The National Television Awards 2022 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

“The 2022 NTAs will now take place on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley.”

Hosted by Joel Dommett, as always the NTAs will reward the best of television from the past year with all the winners voted for by the public.

Meanwhile tonight, Channel 5 welcomes back the new series of All Creatures Great and Small.