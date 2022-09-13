ITV to air the Queen's state funeral across every channel

ITV has revealed it will air coverage of the state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen across all of its channels.

The channel describes the outside broadcast, on Monday, 19 September, as the largest in its history.

Starting form 6AM, the coverage will be preceded by Good Morning Britain which will preview the funeral.

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid host Good Morning Britain on 9 September

Throughout the day, cameras will then follow the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

In the evening, ITV will broadcast a documentary film chronicling the events of the past ten days from Her Majesty The Queen’s death to the state funeral.

There will then be a special programme focussing on the day’s events at 9PM followed by an extended News at Ten.

All the programming from 6AM to midnight will air across all of ITV’s channels – ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe – as well as online via the ITV Hub.

Over on BBC One and the day of the funeral will begin with BBC Breakfast from 6AM.

Coverage of the funeral will then begin from 8AM and air throughout the day to 5PM, followed by the usual evening news.

A special The One Show – Our Queen Remembered – will then air from 6:15PM before a broadcast of the film Paddington 2.

A recap of the day’s events will then air at 8:30PM leading into the BBC News at Ten.

On BBC Two and in the evening will see its usual schedule including Richard Osman’s House of Games, Unbeatable,, University Challenge and Only Connect.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed the planned launch of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend has been postponed.

The pre-recorded opening episode will now air on Friday, 23 September ahead of the first live show the very next day on Saturday, 24 September.

Instead of Strictly, film Paddington will air this weekend together with the scheduled Pointless Celebrities and Casualty. The start of the new series of Blankety Blank has also been postponed with a new date to be announced.

