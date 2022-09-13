Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s TV schedule (13 September) as broadcasters confirm their latest updates.

On BBC One today and there will be news specials throughout day time leading to the regular BBC News at Six.

From 7PM, BBC will air The Eve of the Procession to Lying-in-State ahead of a special The One Show at 9PM.

All That Glitters host Katherine Ryan. Credit: Twenty Twenty,Peter Ford

EastEnders will air at the much later time of 9:30PM, leading in to the usual BBC News at Ten.

Over on BBC Two a number of shows originally scheduled on BBC One will air including Doctors (1:45PM) and Fake Or Fortunes (8PM).

At 9PM on BBC Two, All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star will air its postponed episode from last Thursday night.

Over on ITV and Good Morning Britain will air at the usual time of 6 – 9AM, presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, followed by the return of Lorraine. A two-hour edition of This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby airs from 10AM.

ITV News takes over at 12PM with The King’s Tour – Northern Ireland and continues throughout the afternoon before a special programme Queen Elizabeth II: Return To Buckingham Palace airs leading into the evening news.

An hour long Emmerdale will be shown at 8:05PM, followed by a documentary on the new King, ‘Charles: The Monarch and The Man’, at 9PM.

A teaser for the show shares: “Presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, this documentary looks back at the achievements of the man who is now our King. From the announcement of his birth onwards, the then Prince lived out his life in front of newsreel and television cameras.

“The programme draws on that rich archive of moving images to portray the Prince’s ‘search’ for a role as heir; and to suggest from a very personal perspective, what kind of monarch he will be.”

The documentary will be followed by an extended edition of ITV News At Ten with Our Queen, The People’s Stories at 11PM.

Over on Channel 4, the Great British Bake Off will start as scheduled at 8PM.

