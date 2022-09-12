Emmerdale, Lorraine and Loose Women cancelled today as ITV reveal latest schedule

ITV has unveiled its latest schedule for today’s (12 September) TV with a number of changes.

The channel will be airing a number of specials throughout the day covering preparations for the Queen’s funeral and the new King’s tour.

Starting at 6AM will be an extended Good Morning Britain running to 10AM, presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. Lorraine will not air today.

At 10AM, an ITV News Special will present The King’s Tour – Westminster.

That will be followed at 11AM by This Morning, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, featuring stories and memories from people who met and encountered The Queen during her reign.

Loose Women will not air with an ITV News Special: Queen Elizabeth II: Lying At Rest which will continuing throughout the afternoon.

ITV will return to some regular programming from 4:30PM with Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals and The Chase.

An extended evening news will follow, running to 8PM. Emmerdale will not air tonight as planned.

At 8PM will be Coronation Street (episode originally scheduled for Friday 9 September) before The Suspect as usual at 9PM.

Another extended news bulletin will air at 10PM before another chance to see the documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale, Queen Elizabeth II looking at the life of the Queen with interviews with relatives and commentators.

ITV says it will reveal further schedule updates to broadcast the important state events of the coming days culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated news coverage from its news teams.

The Queen’s state funeral has been confirmed for Monday, 19 September.