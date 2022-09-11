TV Tonight's TV schedule - Frozen Planet, The Capture, Emmerdale, Ridley & more

Tonight’s TV schedule has been revealed with changes across ITV and BBC.

Following the death of the Queen, news bulletins and special tributes have seen significant changes to TV listings which continue today.

From when Frozen Planet, The Capture and Ridley and more are on tonight – here’s all you need to know!

RIDLEY: ADRIAN DUNBAR as Ridley.

BBC

On BBC One, news updates will continue throughout the day until 6PM. In evening, special royal themed episodes of Countryfile (6PM) and Antiques Roadshow (7PM) will air.

The channel will return to its original scheduled programming of Frozen Planet II (8PM) and The Capture (9PM) ahead of the News at Ten.

BBC Two’s evening schedule will include highlights of England vs South Africa’s Cricket Test match before the start of new series Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves (8PM) and Simon Reeve’s South America (9PM)

ITV

Over on ITV and this afternoon will see a special one-hour film, The Age of Elizabeth, narrated by Julie Etchingham. A teaser shares: “From space travel and the digital revolution, to seismic global political change and a friendship with Nelson Mandela. The second Elizabethan Age saw tragedy in the shape of natural disaster and terrorism – And triumph, in sport and human endeavour.”

Following the regularly scheduled news at 5:30PM, Emmerdale will air its postponed episode from Thursday at 6:35PM in place of Celebrity Lingo which will not air this weekend.

ITV will then return to scheduled programming, with Gino’s Italy at 7:30PM and Ridley at 8PM before the regular ITV News at Ten.

Both Channel 4 and Channel 5 are currently airing their scheduled programmes although last-minute changes are possible.

Further updates to schedules are expected over the coming days ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

More on: TV