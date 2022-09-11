Emmerdale will air on ITV tonight as channel reveals latest schedule updates

Emmerdale will air on ITV tonight (Sunday, 11 September) as the channel reveals its latest schedule changes.

Following the death of the Queen, news bulletins and special tributes have seen significant changes to TV listings.

On Sunday (11 September), ITV will begin with a special Good Morning Britain episode followed by another chance to see the documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale, Queen Elizabeth II, at 10.25AM, looking at the life of the Queen with interviews with relatives and commentators – those who knew her best and studied most closely.

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid host Friday’s (9 September) Good Morning Britain

A special news programme will follow, ITV News: The Nations Proclaim the King from 11:30AM before special continuous news coverage to 4:30PM.

ITV will then broadcast The Age of Elizabeth, narrated by Julie Etchingham.

A teaser shares: “This one-hour film takes a look at some of the momentous events across the Queen’s reign. She sat on the throne longer than any other British ruler straddling two centuries and was witness to some of the most startling changes in world history.

“From space travel and the digital revolution, to seismic global political change and a friendship with Nelson Mandela. The second Elizabethan Age saw tragedy in the shape of natural disaster and terrorism – And triumph, in sport and human endeavour.”

Following the regularly scheduled news at 5:30PM, Emmerdale will air at 6:35PM. The episode was originally due to broadcast on Thursday 8 September. Celebrity Lingo will not air this weekend.

ITV will then return to scheduled programming, with Gino’s Italy at 7:30PM and Ridley at 8PM before the regular ITV News at Ten.

There is expected to be further schedule changes over the coming days ahead of the Queen’s funeral, now confirmed for Monday, 29 September.

