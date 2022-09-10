Tonight's TV schedule - Masked Dancer, The Voice, Casualty, Pointless and more

Tonight’s TV schedule has been confirmed with changes across ITV and BBC.

With news coverage of the death of the Queen continuing, the major channels have revealed the latest updates to this weekend’s TV listings.

From when The Masked Dancer, The Voice, Casualty and Pointless and more are on tonight – here’s all you need to know!

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

BBC

BBC One will continue throughout Saturday night with news updates and special tribute programmes.

Following the latest news updates in the evening, at 6:45PM will see The One Show: Our Queen Remembered following by Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen at 7:45PM. At 9PM, When the Queen Spoke to the Nation airs ahead of the news at ten.

Shows usually meant to air on BBC One will instead air over on BBC Two. These include Superman & Lois: All Is Lost (4:50PM), The Hit List (6:35PM), Pointless Celebrities (7:20PM) and Casualty (8:10PM).

The Secrets She Keeps won’t air this weekend but is currently scheduled to return next Saturday night.

ITV

Over on ITV and the day-time schedule will see a number of special tribute documentaries including Our Queen the People’s Stories (2:15PM), The Queen in Her Own Words (3:10PM) and Queen and Country (5PM)

Following the evening news, 6PM will see the start of Ninja Warrior UK before The Masked Dancer continues at the slightly later than original time of 7:05PM.

The Voice UK will be back at 8:15PM before Who Wants To Be A Millionaire at 9:20PM. ITV will be airing the primetime schedule without any adverts.

Looking to Sunday and both ITV and BBC One currently look to return to most of their regular schedule, with ITV airing previously postponed episodes of Emmerdale from 6:35PM.

Meanwhile Channel 4 has confirmed that Great British Bake Off will start this week as planned but there’s no news yet on if Strictly Come Dancing will launch next Saturday as intended.

More on: BBC ITV TV