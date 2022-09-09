ITV has cancelled regular programming today (9 September) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced yesterday evening that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

The news was broken across TV and radio stations, with special bulletins interrupting scheduled programming.

ITV has since announced today’s schedule will begin as usual with Good Morning Britain from 6AM – 9AM. Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will host.

It will be followed by an ITV News special, replacing the likes of Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

The special news show will run until the usual evening news before Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign airs from 8:30PM on the channel. Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not air as usual.

Presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, the feature-length tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will trace the history of her landmark reign from its unlikely beginnings,, the triumphs and tragedies of the 20th century, to the present day.

At the time of writing, regular scheduled programming is continuing on ITV’s digital channels ITV2, ITVBe, ITV3 and ITV4.

Over on the BBC, both BBC One and Two are also showing around-the-clock news updates with BBC Three and BBC Four not broadcasting at all.

There’s no word yet on when schedules will return to normal with significant changes expected over the next couple of days and weeks.

News of the Queen’s sad passing was officially announced at 6:30PM on Thursday, 8 September.

Acceding to the throne on the death of his mother, King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

