Nine Perfect Strangers UK release date as Nicole Kidman series comes to Channel 4

Nine Perfect Strangers has a confirmed UK channel and release date!

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling book, Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a boutique resort which promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers.

A teaser shares: “Watching over them during the ten-day retreat is resort director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine perfect strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

“A suspense-filled drama filled with lighter comedic moments, the series explores how far people will go to face their personal demons and get well, shining a light on the world of health and wellness and our constant quest for self-improvement.”

The limited Hulu Original series is coming to Channel 4 in the UK, launching on Wednesday, 28 September at 10PM and will be available to watch online on All 4.

The star cast includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.