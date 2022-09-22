New drama Crossfire has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The three-part series from the makers of The Salisbury Poisonings is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

A teaser shares: “Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell.

Crossfire: Jo (KEELEY HAWES). Credit: Dancing Ledge Productions,Luke Varley

“A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.”

Crossfire 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Crossfire:

Keeley Hawes plays Jo

Anneika Rose plays Abhi

Josette Simon plays Miriam

Lee Ingleby plays Jason

Daniel Ryan plays Ben

Vikash Bhai plays Chinar

Hugo Silva plays Mateo

Watch Crossfire on TV and online

Crossfire will begin on Tuesday, 20 September at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer. The three-part series will continue on Wednesday, 21 September and conclude Thursday, 22 September.

Alternatively, you can watch the full series online via BBC iPlayer.

Creator and writer Louise Doughty said: “This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event – a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying. In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends – and herself – at risk.

“I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role.”

