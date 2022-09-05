A date has been set for the 2023 BRIT Awards with a big shake up.

The annual music award show will take place on Saturday for the first time, airing live on ITV and ITVX from the O2 Arena on 11 February.

Further details on the 2023 awards, including a host, nominations, and performers, are to be confirmed.

Damian Christian, Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2023, said: "The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent.

"Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience."

The BRITs is the biggest night in the UK music calendar, celebrating the great and the good of British and international talent.

This year's ceremony saw the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran taking to the stage alongside Dave, Little Simz and Liam Gallagher.

2023 will mark the 30th year the ceremony has aired on ITV.

