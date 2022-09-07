Bloodlands is back for a new series in 2022 – when does series two start on TV?

The hit BBC One drama starring James Nesbitt returns for a second outing.

The first four-part series aired in March 2021 leaving viewers shocked by the revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick and what his future might entail.

Bloodlands First Look: Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

A second series arrives this month on BBC one with six brand new episodes.

When does Bloodlands start?

Bloodlands series 2 will start on BBC One on Sunday, 18 September at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

Alongside James Nesbitt, returning to the cast for series two will be Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew and Chris Walley.

Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) joins the cast for the second series in the role of Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

A teaser for the new series reveals: “When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, Tom and the accountant’s widow, Olivia, must keep each other dangerously close.

“As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC “Birdy” Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact.”

Series 1 is currently available on catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

