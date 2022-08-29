A first look at the second series of BBC One drama Bloodlands has been revealed.

Starring James Nesbitt, the first four-part series aired in March 2021 leaving viewers shocked by the revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick and what his future might entail.

Its second series comes to BBC One and iPlayer this September with six thrilling hour-long episodes.

Bloodlands First Look : Olivia Foyle (VICTORIA SMURFIT), Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Bloodlands First Look: Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Created and written by Chris Brandon, James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) reprises the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick alongside Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917).

Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) joins the cast for the second series in the role of Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

A teaser for series 2 shares: "When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, Tom and the accountant’s widow, Olivia, must keep each other dangerously close.

"As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC "Birdy" Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact."

Bloodlands First Look: Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA), Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Jackie Twomey (LORCAN CRANITCH). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Bloodlands first look: Olivia Foyle (VICTORIA SMURFIT). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

James Nesbitt said: "It’s brilliant to be back filming in Northern Ireland and reunited with the gang for the second series of Bloodlands.

"I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Victoria to the cast, having first worked with her over 20 years ago! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next for the cunning and complex Tom Brannick.”

You can catch up with the first series of Bloodlands online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

