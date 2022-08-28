Antiques Roadshow tonight - stone head, DeLorean and diamond-set rings

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (28 August 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team return to Ulster Folk Museum, just outside Belfast.

This week Antiques Roadshow journeys back in time at the venue where treasures brought along include a stone head dug up in a garden and a carving with links to Belfast’s maritime history.

And there are connections to Irish manufacturing too: a large piece of Killarney ware, some elegant silver and a locally made car, the instantly recognisable DeLorean.

Fiona Bruce explores the origins of Irish linen and takes a look at some beautiful examples. Ronnie Archer Morgan comes across a pair of 100-year-old anklets worn by women in India, and Wayne Colquhoun is delighted to discover a CF Martin acoustic guitar that has travelled the world.

Jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt challenges Fiona to place three diamond-set rings inspired by art deco design in order of value.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 28 August 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights throughout the Summer. Next weekend's episode will pay a visit to Wollaton Hall in Nottingham.