Doc Martin cast revealed for series 10 of ITV drama

Doc Martin series 10 has started on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

It will be the last time we see Martin Clunes as the nation’s favourite grumpy medic with ITV previously confirming series 10 would be the show’s last.

The hit medical series follows Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, living in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall.

Doc Martin series 10 first look. Pictured: MARTIN CLUNES as Doc Martin,CAROLINE CATZ as Louisa Ellongham and their children. Credit: ITV

Picturesque Port Isaac makes for a beautiful backdrop as all the regular members of the cast reprise their roles for the new episodes.

Doc Martin 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 10 of Doc Martin:

Martin Clunes plays Dr. Martin Ellingham

Caroline Catz plays Louisa Ellingham

Dame Eileen Atkins plays Aunt Ruth

Ian McNeice plays Bert Large

Joe Absolom plays Al Large

John Marquez plays PC Joe Penhale

Jessica Ransom plays Morwenna Newcross

Selina Cadell plays Mrs Tishell

The guest stars in the series include Fay Ripley, David Hayman, Ben Miller, Lesley Nicol, Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham and Rupert Graves.

Watch Doc Martin on TV and online

The new series of Doc Martin begins on ITV on Wednesday, 7 September at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A teaser shares: “This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. He and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

“With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back?”