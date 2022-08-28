The Capture cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One drama

The Capture series 2 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Following the show's first outing in 2019, a brand new second season starts this weekend on BBC One.

A teaser of the new series shares: "Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

The Capture First Look : Isaac Turner (PAAPA ESSIEDU) Credit: Heyday films, Laurence Cendrowicz

"Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?"

The Capture 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of The Capture:

Holliday Grainger plays DCI Rachel Carey

Paapa Essiedu plays Isaac Turner

Ben Miles plays Commander Danny Hart

Lia Williams plays DSU Gemma Garland

Rob Yang plays Yan Wanglei

Ginny Holder plays DI Nadia Latif

Cavan Clerkin plays DS Patrick Flynn

Nigel Lindsay plays Tom Kendricks

Ron Perlman plays Frank Napier

Charlie Murphy plays Simone Turner

Andy Nyman plays Rowan Gill

Indira Varma plays Khadija Khan

Watch The Capture on TV and online

The new series of The Capture starts on Sunday, 28 August at 9PM on BBC One and continues Monday, 29 August. Episodes will continue on TV weekly on Sundays and Mondays.

Alternatively, all six episodes from the new series will be available to stream immediately on iPlayer after the first airs on TV.

A teaser of the first episode reveals: "DCI Rachel Carey is seconded to Counter Terrorism Command’s mapping department. When her former colleagues DS Flynn and DI Latif bring to her attention the case of a man murdered by invisible assailants, the stakes quickly become deadly.

"Carey’s investigation brings her into the orbit of hotshot politician Isaac Turner. Something is very wrong, but can she work out what before Britain’s security is irrevocably compromised? And which of her colleagues can she trust?"