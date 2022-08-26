House of the Dragon renewed for a second season on Sky and NOW in the UK

House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Following the successful launch of episode 1 earlier this month, it has been confirmed that House of the Dragon will be returning for a second season.

In the UK, the series is available exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK with episodes dropping every Monday in line with the US.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky said: "House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values.

"We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW.”

Further details and casting for the second series is to be announced.

The cast of the first series features Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Episodes of the first series premiere in the UK on Monday morning at 2AM - the same time as the US - and be available on demand thereafter. Episodes also air on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 9PM.