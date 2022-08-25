BBC has announced new comedy Undoing Martin Parker coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

The series will star Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones), Rosie Cavaliero (Worzel Gummidge), George Costigan (Happy Valley) and Sheila Reid (Benidorm) will star alongside Sian Gibson (Peter Kay’s Car Share), who co-writes the series with Paul Coleman.

A teaser shares: "Set in Manchester, 1990, the last days of Thatcher, we meet Martin Parker (Conleth Hill), a self-made impresario with the ambition of Alan Sugar and the swagger of Kilroy Silk.

"A man with a chain of electrical stores bearing his name, he seems to have it all. But the truth is, times are changing. He’s swimming in debt, his complicated private life is catching up with him and he’s starting to lose his power.

"Undoing Martin Parker plots his downfall at the hands of all those he’s screwing over with his lust for money, sex and success. Including wife Diane (Rosie Cavaliero), father-in-law Dougie (George Costigan), mobile hairdresser Kath (Sian Gibson) and Kath’s best mate Gladys (Sheila Reid). With 90s' big hair and big laughs to match."

Sian Gibson said: “Luckily my fashion sense hasn’t changed since 1990 so it’s a dream to be reliving my youth and dusting off my crimpers with this amazing cast and wonderful team.”

Paul Coleman added: “Thrilled to be writing this series and working with such a wonderfully talented cast, who are all helping us shine a much needed light on the themes of family feuds, revenge and top-loading VCRs.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, commented: "Sian and Paul have created an irresistible gang of comedy characters and a world packed with joyful nostalgia. The quality of their writing is matched by a fantastic cast and we’re incredibly excited to introduce Martin Parker and bring this lovable rogue to BBC audiences next year."

Filming will take place in 2023 with broadcast details to be announced.

