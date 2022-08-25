Man Like Mobeen renewed for series 4 on BBC Three

BBC Three comedy Man Like Mobeen has been renewed for a fourth series.

Written by Guz Khan (Army Of Thieves, The Bubble) and co-creator Andy Milligan (Undercover), the new series of four episodes will air on BBC Three and iPlayer next year.

Returning to the cast are Guz Khan’s titular character Mobeen and Tolu Ogunmefun (Sick Note, Starstruck) as his best mate Nate, alongside Dúaa Karim (D.I. Ray, Feel Good) as Mobeen’s younger sister Aks, Perry Fitzpatrick’s (Sherwood, Line Of Duty) Officer Harper as well as Mark Silcox (Big Boys) as scene-stealing Uncle Shady (obviously still calling Mobeen "b*astard”).

The BBC share: "Viewers first met reformed drug-dealer Mobeen as he was trying to turn his life around living as a good Muslim, looking after his little sister, all whilst trying to escape his dodgy past catching up with him.

"Since then he’s made a fair crack at it but, in the cliff-hanger of a series three finale, he found himself banged-up behind bars with Nate, after their close friend Eight had been killed...

"As they adjust to a new life inside, with familiar faces returning in very unexpected situations, Mobeen and Nate need to negotiate a new set of challenges - but can our haphazard heroes make it to the end of their sentence without causing more mayhem and come good on their dream of living a quiet life?

"Will Aks finally accomplish her goal of training to be a doctor, and will evil Uncle Khan keep a relatively low profile in Pakistan, or manage to torment Mobeen from afar?

Guz Khan said: “I've been away in Hollywood for a couple of years, but the entire time I was there I felt like I needed to come home and give my people the show they love. It's still crazy to me that despite having not made Man Like Mobeen for three years, it still means so much to the people. So we're making more, for you.

"As always, I promise authenticity both on and off screen. That's how real change is made. I'm going to eat roti now, bye”

You can currently watch past series of Man Like Mobeen on BBC iPlayer here.

