Blue Planet III coming to BBC One exploring five major underwater habitats

BBC One has confirmed the return of nature documentary series Blue Planet with a third outing.

Blue Planet first aired in 2001 while follow up Blue Planet II debuted in 2017.

BBC has announced a new six episode series, Blue Planet III, with each of the first five instalments focused on one of the five major underwater habitats: the Tropical Seas, Temperate Seas, Polar Seas, High Seas and Deep Seas.

The sixth and episode will see the scientists exploring how our seas are changing - for better and worse - faster than at any other time in human history.

The BBC share: "Broadcast in 2017, Blue Planet II galvanised a global movement to rid our oceans of single use plastic. The perception of life in our oceans was revolutionised - from a fish that hunts birds in mid-air, to an octopus that defends itself with an armoury of shells, to the deep sea creature with a see-through head - the series captivated audiences across the planet with stories that defied belief. But this was only the beginning...

"Blue Planet III will build on this groundbreaking legacy, redefining the realm of possibility in underwater wildlife film-making. Taking the wonder, immersion, and discovery of the Blue Planet brand to extraordinary new depths, it will reveal brand new and untold stories from magical underwater worlds.

"Combining our deeper understanding of the oceans with a whole new generation of camera technology, we can now showcase stunning stories and extraordinary behaviours, previously impossible to film or only recently discovered."

Made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Blue Planet III will air on BBC One and iPlayer with broadcast details to be announced.