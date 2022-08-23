Hullraisers series 2 is officially on its way to Channel 4

Hullraisers will return to Channel 4 for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The second outing of the Hull-based comedy will see Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton, Zomboat, White Gold), Sinead Matthews (The Crown, The Power, Sick of It) and Taj Atwal (The Control Room, Truth Seekers, Line of Duty) return to reprise their roles of Toni, Paula and Rana respectively.

Also on the cast are Perry Fitzpatrick as Craig, Yanick Ghanty as Dane, Natalie Davies as Ashley, Felicity Montagu as Gloria and Shobna Gulati as Nima.

A teaser of the second series shares: "We will see Toni, Paula and Rana stepping into bright new chapters of their lives where everything will be different... (whilst they fight to keep everything exactly the same!)

"Toni and Craig's family is growing with Baby No.2 on the way despite Toni’s denial, Paula and Dane are coming to terms with Ashley growing up and moving out, leaving a (sort of!) empty nest – and Rana’s assigned an infuriating new partner at work who will turn her universe upside down in more ways than one…

"Meanwhile, Gloria returns to cause more havoc as the mother-in-law from hell but this time with secrets of her own, and Nima reveals the secret to hitting your absolute peak during your menopause years - which is something of an eyeopener for Rana."

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

Exec Producers Faye Ward & Hannah Farrell from Fable Pictures said: “We’re chuffed to bits to be heading back to Hull for more adventures by the Humber…Our Hullraisers will be getting into bigger, wilder scrapes this time - we can’t wait to share what our brilliant writers are cooking up.

"We’re especially glad to be doing all this with our pals at Channel4 - there is truly no better home for a female working class comedy with masses of heart.”

Laura Riseam, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 Comedy added: “We are so delighted to have these brilliant women, both on and off screen, back for a second outing on C4. It’s important to be able to continually back funny, working class and regional stories. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store for Toni, Paula and Rana with the delightful backdrop of Hull.”

You can watch the first series online now via All 4 here.