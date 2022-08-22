Channel 4 to reboot Friday Night Live as part of its 40th anniversary

Channel 4 is to bring back Friday Night Live as part of its 40th anniversary.

The legendary comedy show ran from 1985 to 1988 and launched a plethora of world-class comedy talent including Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Harry Enfield, Lee Evans, Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

Channel 4 has announced the show will return in 2022 with original host Ben Elton.

The one-off special will air for 90-minutes with an air date to be confirmed.

Channel 4 tease: "For one night only," Ben is back as ringmaster to unite the hottest new wave stand-ups and character comedians alongside some original show legends in a dangerously live night of comedy. "

The show is one of many announced as part of the channel's Truth and Dare Season" with the broadcaster saying the new programming will "set to do what Channel 4 was created for: to give voice to the unheard, say the unsayable and show the unseen."

Other shows include Prince Andrew: The Musical, a number of documentaries and Jimmy Carr presenting an "arts event like no other"

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, said: "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."