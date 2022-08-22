Frozen Planet II to feature new song from Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer will collaborate on a new song for the upcoming Frozen Planet II series.

Sir David Attenborough will narrate the new series on BBC One with a start date coming soon.

A follow up to 2011's original Frozen Planet series, the new run of six episodes will once again journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles.

The BBC share: "The new track, ‘Take Me Back Home’, marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history landmark release and features the haunting vocals of Cabello supported by the epic orchestration of Zimmer and his long-term collaborators - arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music.

"Cabello’s lyrics paired with Zimmer’s music echo both the fragility and jeopardy of the series’ subject matter – the world’s coldest regions, Tundras and mountain tops where the planet’s most enigmatic beasts reign supreme – despite the animals and lands finding themselves on the cusp of huge change and ever-increasing threat.

"The song soundtracks an extended trailer where we see wolves hunt huge bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales using cunning techniques to stalk their prey and rarely seen Siberian tigers padding quietly through crisp white snow."

Camila Cabello said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer. Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Hans Zimmer added: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice. The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

The series is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

