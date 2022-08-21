Here's all we know so far about a third series of ITV detective drama Van Der Valk.

Tonight sees the third and final episode of season 2 of the show but there's good news for fans.

A third series is already in the works with three brand new feature-length episodes.

Pictured:MARC WARREN as Van Det Valk,DARRELL DÕSILVA as Hendrik Davie and LUKE ALLEN-GALE as Brad De Vries.

Marc Warren will return to star as streetwise Dutch detective Van der Valk.

Further casting for the new episodes is to be announced.

Chris Murray continues as lead writer and showrunner alongside co-writer Maria Ward.

Michele Buck, executive producer, said: "We’re delighted that this new season order of Van der Valk has been confirmed by our fantastic co-production partners and can’t wait to return to the streets of Amsterdam to investigate more intriguing cases.

"Chris’s expertise at weaving complex murder mysteries into a storyline infused with warmth, wit and camaraderie is second-to-none, and it’s an honour to have three more instalments within which we can delve further into the world of Commissaris Van der Valk and his team.”

For now you can catch up with the first two series online via the ITV Hub.

Van Der Valk is also available to watch online via BritBox

In the US, the show is available on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

The most recent second season saw the Dutch detective and his team solving three more homicides in the city.

They are called in to investigate the gruesome murder of a solicitor discovered strung up on a windfarm with a cryptic note inside her coat and the mystery of a former diamond polisher who is found cut into three pieces and left on the doorsteps of his employer’s houses.

And in the final instalment, Lucienne is forced to confront her feelings when ex-girlfriend Femke turns up following the murder of a young musician.