Antiques Roadshow tonight - Indian Order of Merit medal, Alaskan Gold Rush and Omega wristwatch

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (21 August 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team return to Ham House and gardens in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Treasures are in plentiful supply, with miscellaneous expert Bunny Campione valuing an 18th-century effigy and military expert Mark Smith coming across an Indian Order of Merit medal awarded to a Sikh solder in the First World War.

Other items include an Omega wristwatch, an 18th-century pistol and a gold necklace from the Alaskan Gold Rush.

Fiona hears from one of the newest members of the team, picture specialist Alexandra Gill, about how Tutankhamun inspired her journey into antiques, while miscellaneous expert Jon Baddeley challenges Fiona to rank three intriguing optical items in order of value.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 21 August 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights throughout the Summer. Next weekend's episode will pay a visit to Ulster Folk Museum.