His Dark Materials first look: Lyra Belaqua (DAFNE KEEN), Will Parry (AMIR WILSON). Credit: Bad Wolf/BBC/HBO,Nick Wall

His Dark Materials is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

The show will return with its third and final series, adapted from The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy.

The upcoming episodes will star Dafne Keene as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

Lyra Belacqua (DAFNE KEEN) – (C) Bad Wolf – Photographer: screen grab

When does His Dark Materials start?

His Dark Materials will air weekly on BBC One from Sunday, 18 December. Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online on iPlayer from the same date.

The series is the third to air on BBC One.

A teaser shares: “Series three opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.

“But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.

“Meanwhile Oxford physicist Mary Malone reaches another parallel world – that of the Mulefa, a strange animal-like species. They tell her of a cataclysmic phenomenon in their world.

“With multiple new worlds, including the Land Of The Dead, returning characters and featuring strange new creatures the Mulefa and Gallivespians, the third series will bring Philip Pullman’s masterpiece to a dramatic conclusion.”

New cast for series three includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung are the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania; while Ama will be played by Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe.

Outside the UK, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the United States.