The English: First look at new BBC drama with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer

BBC has revealed a first look at new drama series The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

The piece is written and directed by multi-award-winning Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line).

Set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, love and power.

The English First Look: Cornelia Locke (EMILY BLUNT) Credit: © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The English First Look: Eli Whipp (CHASKE SPENCER). Credit: © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The six-part series follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

The cast will also include Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings, Trying), Tom Hughes (A Discovery Of Witches, Victoria), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman), Toby Jones (Marvellous, Detectorists), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror, The Woman In Black), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride, Doc Martin), Steve Wall (Raised By Wolves, The Witcher), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies, Doctor Who), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising, Strike Back) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5, Guilt).

A teaser shares: "An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

The English First Look: Cornelia Locke (EMILY BLUNT) Credit: © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The English First Look. Credit: © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

"It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face to face with the future they must live."

An exact start date for the new series is to be confirmed but the BBC has revealed The English will premiere this November on BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK.

The drama will be available on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.