QI is back on TV tonight - here's who's on the line up.

QI is the long-running comedy panel show with nearly impossible to answer questions.

Each episode a line up of comedians join host Sandi Toksvig and regular panellist Alan Davies in a bid to win points and avoid the dreaded klaxon.

Who's on QI tonight?

Tonight's episode (Wednesday, 17 August) sees Stephen K Amos, Ivo Graham, Holly Walsh and Alan Davies join Sandi Toksvig for Silly Season.

The episode is the twelfth of the show's S series.

The episode originally aired in January 2022 in its extended XL edition format.

QI airs Wednesday, 17 August at 10PM on BBC Two.

How does QI work?

QI sees a line up of four famous faces having to answer difficult, obscure and sometimes completely impossible to answer questions.

Points are awarded not just for correct answers but also those that are deemed 'quite interesting'.

However wrong answers, often misconceptions which are widely believed to be true - are met with a klaxon and a loss of points

Each series of the show is based on a letter, starting with series A all the way back in 2003. The most recent series, Series S, started in September 2021.

The show was originally hosted by Stephen Fry on BBC Four before moving to BBC Two. Sandi Toksvig took over presenting duties in 2015.

