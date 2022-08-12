Glasgow 'clear favourite' to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023

Glasgow is the clear favourite to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

A final shortlist of potential host cities was revealed on Friday with Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in the running.

The 67th edition will be held in the United Kingdom after the European Broadcasting Union confirmed 2022 winners Ukraine would not be able to host the event on safety grounds.

The search for a host city has now been whittled down to seven after this year’s runners-up were given the nod to step in and Glasgow has been backed down to even money from 2/1 with bookies BoyleSports after featuring in the shortlist.

Birmingham is rated the most likely English city to win the race and is now the second favourite having been gambled down to 6/4 from 8/1 since betting opened.

Manchester (6/1), Leeds (10/1) and Liverpool (10/1) are also still in the running, while Newcastle and Sheffield are the 33/1 outsiders of the cities left in the race.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The race to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is really hotting up now, but it’s fair to Glasgow is the standout choice with punters.

“It is taking the bulk of support so we’re going even money favourite from 2/1 now, while Birmingham is the most likely of the rest according to the trends.”