The Russell Howard Hour back this September with sixth series

Russell Howard returns this September with the sixth series of his hit show The Russell Howard Hour.

Back to share his hilarious takes on the spiralling headlines, the new series comes to Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW on Thursday 7 September at 10PM.

A teaser for the upcoming episodes shares: “Obsessed with the news, the comedy megastar makes his highly anticipated return, following his third and biggest sell-out world tour. The satirical and topical series, which will include Russell’s 100th episode on Sky, is perfectly timed to launch during the week the new Prime Minister is set to be announced.

“We will see the welcome return of Playground Politics, where Russell talks to entertaining school children around the country on a whole host of topics and issues and Good Deeds, with the show continuing to celebrate the nation’s acts of kindness plus live guest performances from the world of comedy.”

As always, throughout the series Russell will be joined by guests in studio and via a satellite link, with the show previously featuring interviews with well-known faces including Ed Sheeran, Matthew McConaughey, Dizzee Rascal, Elizabeth Day, Billy Connolly, Akala, Keanu Reeves, Lady Leshurr, Guz Khan, Naomi Klein, Jim Carrey, Jack Black, Louis Theroux, Tyson Fury, John Oliver, Alesha Dixon, Tan France, Brian Cox, Rob Delaney, Armando Iannucci, Elizabeth Banks and Jimmy Carr, while also spotlighting unsung heroes such as disability activist Sinead Burke, anti-knife crime campaigner and former champion boxer Mark Prince and KKK converter Daryl Davis.

All episodes of the series are available to catch-up on NOW. Each episode is also available to watch worldwide on Russell’s YouTube channel.