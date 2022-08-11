New app will let you play along with Channel 4 quiz show Moneybags at home

A new app is to launch allowing viewers to play along with Channel 4 game show Moneybags at home.

The app will be available to download for free from both the App Store and on Google Play from 15 August, to coincide with the launch of the second series of the quiz at 5PM on Channel 4.

A teaser for the new app says: “Just like in the show, players can try their luck answering each question by grabbing correct moneybags.

“They’ll have to be quick though as the moneybags move along the virtual money belt. Watch out for the Bankrupt bags which mean all the points they’ve grabbed so far will be lost!

“Games will be available to play as episodes – each consisting of 4 rounds of questions. Episodes will be regularly released on the app, with one million points at stake across five episodes – mirroring the money on offer the show across the week.

“Players will be challenged to top that day’s episode leader board by banking the most points. Can you do better than everyone else in the country?

“With questions as varied as ‘Things that have happened since Mr Motivator first appeared on GMTV’ to ‘Costumes worn by members of the classic Village People line-up’, there’ll always be new bags to grab to keep players coming back to the app.”

David Flynn, Co Founder of youngest media and youngest games, makers of the TV show and app, said: “When you watch Moneybags you want to grab the bags yourself, so it lends itself perfectly to an app.

“With new episodes released regularly to play for fun, we can’t wait for our audience to take to the money belt and try to top the leaderboard at home.”

Moneybags will return on Monday, 15 August at 5PM on Channel 4 and continue weekdays