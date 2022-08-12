BBC reveal short list of host cities for Eurovision 2023 in the UK

A shortlist of cities that could host Eurovision 2023 has been officially unveiled.

It was confirmed last month that the UK would host next year’s Eurovision.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May while the United Kingdom ranked second spot.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine saw it ruled out as a location for the 2023 show with the BBC accepting the uropean Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.

Shortlisted Host Cities for Eurovision 2023

The seven short-listed cities are: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

They will now be asked to develop their bids in more detail before one is chosen to host this autumn.

Explain the BBC: “The final decision on the winning Host City will be determined by which city or region scores highest against an agreed evaluation criteria, assessed by the BBC.

“These criteria include: having a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest; the commitment that can be made by a city or region to hosting the event, including the financial contribution; the strength of the cultural offer which includes off screen local and regional activity as well as showcasing Ukrainian culture and music; and alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster, such as providing value to all audiences and supporting the creative economy in the UK.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director Unscripted Content said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.”

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK. We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

The BBC has staged the Eurovision Song Contest more times than any other broadcaster, hosting in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.