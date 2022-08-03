Birmingham new favourite to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Birmingham has become the new favourite to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

It was recently confirmed that the 67th edition will be held in the United Kingdom after finishing as runners up in this year’s competition.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed 2022 winners Ukraine would not be able to host the event on safety grounds and the search is currently under way for a host city.

Eurovision final result in 2022

The BBC announced in July it had opened a bidding process for cities to put themselves forward with Glasgow and Manchester emerging as early frontrunners.

Now Birmingham finds itself as the current favourite to host Eurovision – and not for the first time.

Birmingham last hosted Eurovision back in 1998 after Katrina and the Waves won the title in 1997 with Love Shine A Light.

Glasgow was the original favourite at 6/5 but has been eased out to 9/4. Manchester has drifted out to 5/1 from 3/1 while Liverpool has also drifted slightly out to 7/2 from 3/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookmakers BoyleSports said: “There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and we have now made Birmingham the new favourite.

“It has been backed into 6/5 from 8/1 following some speculative bets with the original favourite Glasgow drifting out to 9/4 from 6/5.”