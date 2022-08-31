Professor T is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The smart crime drama Professor T returns to ITV for a second series.

Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) once again stars in the tile role alongside Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) as his mother Adelaide.

Professor T

Also returning to the cast are Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) as DC Lisa Donckers, Barney White as DC Dan Winters and Juliet Aubrey as DCI Christina Brand.

When does Professor T start?

The new series of Professor T begins on Friday, 16 September at 9PM.

As ever you'll also be able to watch episodes online on ITV Hub.

A teaser for the second series shares: "Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second series of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) and his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour), seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

"The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand.

"Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters."

Ben Miller said of the second series: "Expect more baffling crimes, more breath-taking scenery, and some answers to the most intriguing mystery of all: what is it, exactly, in his childhood, that makes the Professor tick?"

Professor T is currently available to viewers to catch up on ITV Hub and also available to BritBox UK subscribers who can stream the boxset series.

In the US and Canada Professor T is available on PBS Masterpiece.