Olivia Attwood to explore cosmetic surgery in new ITV series

Olivia Attwood is to front a new show on ITV delving into the world of cosmetic surgery.

Fresh from her current series, Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, the Love Island star will now immerse herself in an even more eye-boggling and cash-crazed industry – and one which she, herself, is no stranger to.

A teaser of the show, provisionally titled Olivia Attwood’s Perfect…, shares: “In the hands-on style viewers of Getting Filthy Rich will be familiar with, Olivia will not flinch as she delves into the extreme lengths people go to in order to achieve the ‘perfect look.’

“Olivia will investigate the high-risk nature of going under the knife and the jeopardy that comes with any procedure, as well as the eye-watering amount of money some are willing to spend on their dream appearance.

“Olivia asks beyond the price tag what are the potential human costs of surgery and gets up close and personal with cosmetic surgery’s winners and losers.

“As a veteran of two boob jobs, a thread lift and multiple injectables, Olivia Attwood is not entirely new to cosmetic surgery. But, in this fresh and immersive series, Olivia wants to go way beyond her previous experience to find out how science and social media are redefining beauty as we all chase the perfect selfie.”

Each episode will see Olivia investigate a different part of the body, embedding herself with patients and practitioners – she will even try out some of the treatments herself and perhaps sample the other side of the syringe by administering treatments.

Olivia said: “I am completely fascinated by cosmetic surgery and I’ve always been open about the treatments I’ve had done. This is an opportunity for me to get under the skin of the industry, meet key players, find out what’s happening – the good, the bad and the ugly – and what direction we’re heading in. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kate Teckman, Commissioner and Head of Development for Factual Entertainment at ITV, said “We are delighted that Olivia is fronting another series for us at ITV. I can’t think of a better guide for viewers to give them a genuinely revealing insight into the reality of an extraordinary multi billion pound industry. She will throw herself into this subject with real honesty, curiosity and humour.”