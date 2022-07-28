Channel 5 has confirmed casting for its upcoming new drama The Catch.

The four-part psychological thriller is based on The Sunday Times Bestselling author T.M. Logan’s novel of the same name.

Leading the cast are BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, The Crown, Des, W1A) as Ed Collier, Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders, Time, The Goldfinch, Dunkirk) as Ryan Wilson and Poppy Gilbert (Chloe, Stay Close, Leonardo, Perfect Addiction) as Abbie Collier.

A teaser shares: “Set against the hauntingly beautiful coastline of the west of England, The Catch introduces us to Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

“But when rich, handsome younger man Ryan Wilson enters daughter, Abbie’s, life and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control. Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn but will Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?”

Also joining the cast are Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Miss Scarlet & The Duke, A Little Chaos, Philomena) as Ed’s wife Claire Collier, Academy Award-winner Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Casualty, Holding) plays Ed’s mother-in-law Phyllis Doyle.

Ed’s best friend and business partner, Bob Chapman, will be played by Ian Pirie (Halo, Guilt, Chernobyl), while Jade Jordan (Redemption, You Are Not My Mother, Rosie) plays Abbie’s best friend Katz and newcomer Morgan Palmeria joins as smitten lifeguard George.

Jason Watkins said: “I’ve always loved thrillers on screen and The Catch has all the ingredients to keep audiences hooked. Three dimensional characters, a family unit under stress, with a tragedy at the heart – all brilliantly framed in the thriller genre.

“I’m always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what’s best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure. It’s great to play a character so buffeted by events.”

Aneurin Barnard added: “I am extremely looking forward to working on The Catch, there is such a wonderful group of talented people making this drama thriller. It’s so great to work in a calm environment with people who love story telling as much as I do.

“The script has a wonderful intensity which will deliver a gripping drama for audiences. The cast has a very close chemistry, which I hope delivers on the screen.”

Filming on the series has begun on location, with the series due to air this winter on Channel 5.