Graham Norton and Rylan early favourites to host Eurovision 2023 in the UK

Graham Norton and Rylan have been named as early favourites to host Eurovision 2023 in the UK.

Eurovision and the BBC have confirmed that the UK will host Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine.

The UK finished second to Ukraine in 2022’s competition with the 2023 contest set to celebrate both the UK’s vibrant music scene and the culture and heritage of Ukraine.

The BBC has yet to announce hosts and location for Eurovision in the UK but bookies have revealed odds on which city will host the much-loved show, and who will present.

BetVictor currently have Glasgow as the favourite to host the contest, narrowly ahead of Manchester and Birmingham.

Past Eurovisions hosted in the UK have taken place in London, Edinburgh Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham.

Meanwhile regular Eurovision commentator Graham Norton is the odds-on favourite to present.

He could be joined by Rylan or Scott Mills – who provided commentary for this year’s semi-final – while Ant & Dec and Emma Willis are also considered as potential hosts.

BetVictor’s spokesperson said: “ith the European Broadcasting Union confirming the UK will host the contest next year many UK cities have already placed a bid to host, with Glasgow currently heading up the betting at 11/10.”

“Manchester and Birmingham are also in the mix, each priced up at 5/1, ahead of London at 8/1. Hosting Eurovision in 2023 will make it the ninth time the competition has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.

“Eurovision icon Graham Norton is favourite to host at 1/6, Rylan Clark-Neal is second favourite at 8/15, and Scott Mills is third favourite at 5/1.”

Dates for Eurovision 2023 are to be confirmed with the contest typically taking place in the second half of May.