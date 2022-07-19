Breeders renewed for fourth series with Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard

Sky comedy series Breeders is to return for a fourth series, it’s been announced.

Starring Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life), the show has been renewed for another outing on Sky in the UK and FX in America.

The news comes ahead of series 3’s release this month (July).

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky UK & Ireland said: “This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences.

“It’s fabulous news that we can announce Season 4 before audiences get to watch Season 3 on Sky later this month. We’re in for a treat and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family.”

Series 3 of Breeders is available on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “In series three, Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after series two ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenage Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman).

“Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made.

“Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humour and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…”

