Dreamland: Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman to star in a new Sky comedy

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman are to star in a new comedy series on Sky.

Dreamland will feature Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) and Lily Allen (How to Build a Girl) in her debut TV role.

Filming on the seaside series has started in Margate

Based on Sky’s 2018 BAFTA-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan and produced by Merman, Dreamland is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.

A teaser shares: “Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

“Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), “manifesting” a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’.

“But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…”

The series also features a guest star appearance from Samantha Bond as Orla.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023.

