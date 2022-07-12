Platform 7: New psychological thriller announced for ITVX and ITV

ITV has announced brand new four-part psychological thriller Platform 7.

The new drama will debut on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX ahead of airing on ITV at a later date.

The series has been written by Paula Milne (Him, The Politician’s Husband, White Heat), adapted from the globally renowned bestselling novel of the same title by Louise Doughty.

A teaser shares: “The drama is a haunting thriller following central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed.

“Supernatural elements combine with contemporary realism in this chilling drama.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Dancing Ledge Productions on the haunting thriller, Platform 7, an adaptation of Louise Doughty’s brilliant novel. It’s edgy, fresh and engaging and is unlike anything we’ve commissioned before, as ITVX gives us the scope to break new ground with drama.

“Paula Milne’s scripts perfectly capture the novel’s vibrant storytelling whilst addressing some important contemporary issues.”

Paula Milne added: “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies.

“While writing it from Louise Doughty’s astute and emotionally intelligent novel, I began to feel she’s the ghost in all of us; the unseen part of us when we find ourselves reflecting on the wisdom of our past decisions. Sometimes with regret, occasionally with rancour but more often with the complicated relish of what it means to be human.”

Platform 7 will go into production later in 2023.

Casting and broadcast details are to be announced in due course.

More on: ITV TV