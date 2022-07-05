A new BBC Two series is to follow rookie estate agents as they attempt to sell some of the UK’s most impressive properties.

Plum Pictures will make the new four-part show, provisionally titled Crazy Rich Agents.

A teaser says the series “will show the behind-the-scenes hustle and business acumen it takes to secure the most expensive properties, take them to market and then bag that all important sale…”

It adds: “With exclusive access to Nest Seekers International, one of the world’s fastest growing elite real estate companies, we follow seven rookie estate agents over the course of the summer as they put everything on the line to sell some of the most impressive and exclusive properties in the UK.

“From rural castles to seaside mansions, penthouse apartments to gated estates, if the agents make the sale they stand to make hundreds of thousands in commission overnight.

“Who will impress the bosses to become the next ‘super star agent’ and who will fall by the wayside?”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Max Gogarty said: “We are delighted to be working with Plum Pictures on this revealing, entertaining and high stakes series.

“It will offer a unique insight into the booming luxury property market in the UK and show the highs and lows of working in this world for the young agents that are trying to make it.”

Crazy Rich Agents will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a broadcast date to be announced.

