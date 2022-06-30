Celebrities to compete in all star version of Commonwealth Games in new BBC One show

Celebrities will take part in a special all star version of the Commonwealth Games for a new BBC One show.

Raising money for Sport Relief, All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 will air this August.

Advertisements

Two teams of celebrities will compete led by Team Captains: Five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds OBE and double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes.

The BBC share: “The action-packed event will see the celebrities and sporting legends as you’ve never seen them before as they lace up their trainers and step outside of their comfort zones.

“Teams will be put through their paces as they take on five Birmingham 2022 sports, competing in front of live crowds at the actual venues during the Games. The action will take place across Lee Valley Velopark for Cycling – Track, Alexander Stadium for Athletics, Arena Birmingham for Rhythmic Gymnastics, Smithfield for Basketball 3×3 and the NEC Arena for Table Tennis.

“Only one team will emerge victorious and be crowned Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 Champions.”

The celebrities taking part and broadcast date are to be announced.

Ellie Simmonds OBE said: “I’m so excited to lead the Blue Team in the All-Star Games and feel really proud to be supporting Sport Relief again. I’ve been involved in Sport Relief for years, but I know this is going to be the most fun.

Advertisements

“I can’t wait to get the team into training and make sure we all work really hard to raise as much money as we can… but also win! As much as I respect and admire Kelly – she’s such an incredible role model for young athletes – I’ll leave that at the door. Winning is all that matters. Bring it on!”

Dame Kelly Holmes added: “I love seeing people getting involved in sport and giving things a go – getting out of their comfort zone and just having fun. This competition is right up my street and it’s a real honour to leading the Red Team.

“I’ve been a supporter of Sport Relief for such a long time now and know the work they support is completely life changing. I hear Ellie is determined for her team to win but I don’t fancy her chances”

Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, added: “I hope as many viewers as possible tune in to see our fantastic celeb champions compete. If you enjoy the show and are able to donate you’ll be helping us raise money for vital projects.

Advertisements

“Partnering with Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is the start of a brand-new era in Sport Relief’s 20-year history. We’re excited to harness the incredible energy of sport to raise money and change lives for the better all year round.”

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will air from 28 July across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three.