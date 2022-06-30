The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse animation coming to BBC this Christmas

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Credit: BBC/NoneMore Productions

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will be brought to life in an animated film on BBC One this Christmas.

The adaptation ofCharlie Mackesy’s internationally bestselling illustrated book will air on TV and online on iPlayer this festive period.

Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations will be reimagined in full colour with hand-drawn traditional animation.

The BBC share: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse takes audiences of all ages on an extraordinary, poignant and heartfelt journey this festive season, as the deeply resonating story follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they journey together in the boy’s search for home.”

Appearing on the voice cast will be Tom Hollander as ‘the mole’, Idris Elba OBE as ‘the fox’, Gabriel Byrne as ‘the horse’ and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as ‘the boy’.

Creator Charlie Mackesy said: “The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one.

“It’s so great to think the story will be in the nation’s homes this Christmas – and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer added: “Charlie Mackesy’s heart-warming and inspirational story brought to life through NoneMore Productions’ and Bad Robot Productions’ beautiful animation, is about the importance of love, kindness and friendship.

“It’s the perfect fit for Christmas on the BBC and a reminder to us all about what really matters in this world.”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will air on BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

